BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA) Receives $35.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.8889.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BETA shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BETA Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BETA Technologies
BETA Technologies Stock Performance
BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
BETA Technologies News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting BETA Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Mokulele parent and partners plan to launch the first electric passenger flights in Hawaii with BETA aircraft — a commercial route and launch customer that accelerates real revenue opportunity. Mokulele parent to launch first electric passenger flights in Hawaii under new partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Surf Air Mobility signed a strategic partnership and aircraft purchase agreement with BETA to launch the first commercial passenger electric service — confirms order flow and commercial demand. Surf Air Mobility and BETA Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch First Commercial Passenger Electric Aircraft Service and Sign Aircraft Purchase Agreement
- Positive Sentiment: FlyingMag reports BETA’s electric aircraft will carry first customers in Hawaii — a tangible demonstration/operational milestone that de?risks commercialization. Beta Electric Aircraft Will Fly First Customers in Hawaii
- Positive Sentiment: FAA selected projects for eVTOL integration pilot programs; BETA’s selection (covered in trade press) supports regulatory acceptance and airspace integration prospects. FAA Selects Eight Projects For eVTOL Integration Pilot Program
- Positive Sentiment: BTIG issued a Buy on BETA, providing an institutional positive read that could support demand for the shares. BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings call highlighted record revenue growth (year?over?year) and commercial progress — a revenue acceleration signal despite profitability shortfalls. BETA Technologies Inc (BETA) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue Growth and …
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes that policy/regulatory preferences may favor conventional electric planes over more speculative “jetson?age” aircraft — mixed for BETA depending on product classification and market. The Electric: Trump Administration Favors Conventional Electric Planes Over Jetson-Age Aircraft
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed badly (reported -$2.02 vs. consensus -$0.47), triggering investor concern over cash burn and near?term profitability. BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Trading Down 4.9% on Disappointing Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Major broker models (Morgan Stanley, Jefferies) published pessimistic forecasts, amplifying selling pressure and raising short?term downside risk. Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Stock Price Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Stock Price
Institutional Trading of BETA Technologies
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BETA. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.
About BETA Technologies
BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.
Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.
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