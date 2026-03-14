BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA) Receives $35.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.8889.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BETA shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BETA Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

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BETA Technologies Stock Performance

BETA Technologies stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. BETA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 22.77 and a quick ratio of 10.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BETA Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BETA Technologies this week:

Institutional Trading of BETA Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BETA. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

About BETA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.

Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.

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