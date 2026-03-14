RF Industries (RFIL) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.38 million. On average, analysts expect RF Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 million, a PE ratio of 510.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RFIL. Zacks Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. B. Riley Financial downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded RF Industries from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF Industries

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RF Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: RFIL) is a manufacturer and supplier of connectivity products and solutions for the wireless, broadcast, cable television, data networking, defense and aerospace markets. The company specializes in both standard and custom coaxial and fiber-optic cable assemblies, connectors, adapters and test accessories designed to withstand demanding environmental conditions. Through its product portfolio, RF Industries supports applications ranging from RF signal transmission and satellite communications to industrial automation and instrumentation.

The company’s offerings include premade and build-to-print coaxial cables and assemblies, field-installable connectors, power distribution components and calibration-grade test equipment.

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