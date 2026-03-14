Telos (TLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $45.22 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Telos Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $315.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.03. Telos has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telos by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,914,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after buying an additional 104,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Telos by 28.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,090,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 457,997 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Telos by 11.1% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,694,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 169,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telos by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 47,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Telos by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 137,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

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About Telos

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Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) is a provider of cybersecurity, secure communications, and enterprise IT solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, accelerate mission delivery and maintain compliance. The company’s core business activities encompass risk management and compliance automation, secure mobility, zero-trust architecture, cloud security, and identity and access management. Telos serves a diverse customer base that includes U.S. federal agencies, the Department of Defense, intelligence communities and select commercial enterprises.

Among its flagship offerings is the Xacta® platform, which automates assessment and authorization for IT systems and cloud environments, helping clients streamline compliance with NIST, FedRAMP and other frameworks.

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