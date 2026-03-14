China BAK Battery (CBAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

China BAK Battery (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect China BAK Battery to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $64.5730 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

China BAK Battery Price Performance

CBAT stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.26. China BAK Battery has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

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Institutional Trading of China BAK Battery

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China BAK Battery stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of China BAK Battery, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.40% of China BAK Battery worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of China BAK Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on China BAK Battery

About China BAK Battery

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China BAK Battery Inc (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a China-based developer and manufacturer of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and related power solutions. The company’s core product lines include small, medium and large format batteries, battery modules and pack assemblies designed for consumer electronics, electric vehicles, energy storage systems and other industrial applications. China BAK Battery offers polymer lithium-ion cells, prismatic and cylindrical cells, as well as integrated battery systems tailored to meet the performance requirements of its clients.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China BAK Battery has expanded its manufacturing footprint and research and development capabilities over the years to serve customers across Asia, Europe and North America.

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