Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 25,743 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 12th total of 39,613 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,448 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,448 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHX shares. Zacks Research raised Marchex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Marchex in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Marchex Stock Up 2.1%

Institutional Trading of Marchex

MCHX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 1,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,173. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $63.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Marchex in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 13.9% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 61,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

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Marchex, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHX) operates a call data and analytics platform designed to help businesses measure and optimize customer interactions. The company’s core services include call tracking, conversational analytics and performance marketing solutions that attribute phone calls to specific advertising campaigns. By capturing and analyzing voice interactions, Marchex enables advertisers, agencies and brands to gain actionable insights into caller intent, marketing ROI and customer behavior.

Through its suite of technologies, Marchex offers real-time call monitoring, keyword spotting and AI-driven transcription to surface trends and conversion signals from inbound calls.

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