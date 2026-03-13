CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and traded as high as $22.19. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 21,005 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAPL shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAPL

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $829.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. Equities analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) is a publicly traded master limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels across the United States. The company procures, transports and stores refined petroleum products including gasoline, diesel fuel, kerosene, heating oil and select renewable fuel blends. Through its integrated network of pipelines, terminals and truck fleets, CrossAmerica Partners supplies fuel to a broad base of customers, including convenience stores, supermarket chains, travel centers and independent marketers.

Formed in 2014 as a spin-off of Sunoco’s wholesale fuel business, CrossAmerica Partners acquired refined petroleum distribution assets and entered into long-term supply agreements designed to deliver stable, fee-based revenues.

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