ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 18,654 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the February 12th total of 28,869 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,745 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,745 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA TTT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,256. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of -1.61. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $87.71.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cim LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. TTT was launched on Mar 27, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

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