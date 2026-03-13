Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.09 and traded as low as GBX 5. Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 5.65, with a volume of 262,171 shares changing hands.

Anglesey Mining Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £2.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.09.

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Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The mining company reported GBX (1) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile

Anglesey Mining plc is a UK company engaged in the development of owned and managed mining projects.

Parys Mountain: 100% ownership of the Parys Mountain underground copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, UK where an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment dated January 2021 included a financial model for a 3,000 tpd mining operation with a pre-tax NPV10% of US$120 million, (£96 million), 26% IRR and 12-year mine life.

Grängesberg: 49.75% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden where Anglesey has management rights.

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