Critical Review: Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) vs. Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP)

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) and Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inspire Veterinary Partners and Swatch Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Veterinary Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Swatch Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Inspire Veterinary Partners has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swatch Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and Swatch Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Veterinary Partners $15.56 million 0.09 -$14.26 million ($2.20) -0.02 Swatch Group $7.58 billion 3.31 $3.62 million N/A N/A

Swatch Group has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Veterinary Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and Swatch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Veterinary Partners -76.75% -520.34% -55.79% Swatch Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Swatch Group beats Inspire Veterinary Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services. It also offers surgical services, which include soft tissue procedures, such as spays and neuters, mass removals, splenectomies, gastropexies, orthopedic procedures, and other surgical offerings; and care and alternative procedures, such as acupuncture, chiropractic, and other health and wellness services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Swatch Group

(Get Free Report)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment engages in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities. It is also involved in the provision of assembly, research and development, administration, polishing, logistics and distribution, and customer services; and hard material products, microelectronics, watch cases and crowns, miniature low-frequency quartz crystals, thin wires, miniature batteries, watch dials, watch hands, bracelets, sports timing technology and equipment, precision parts, and assembly electronic components. In addition, the company engages in retail, communication, real estate, real estate management, finance, reinsurance, and art center businesses. It offers its watch and jewelry products primarily under the Breguet, Harry Winston, Blancpain, Glashütte Original, Jaquet Droz, Léon Hatot, Omega, Longines, Rado, Union Glashütte, Tissot, Balmain, Certina, Mido, Hamilton, Swatch, and Flik Flak brands. The Swatch Group AG was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

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