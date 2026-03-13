Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $8.62 Million Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,655 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,621,000. Oracle comprises approximately 1.2% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle
In other Oracle news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and raised FY?2027 revenue outlook — Oracle reported stronger?than?expected Q3 revenue and EPS with accelerating cloud/AI demand and a massive $553B backlog, which drove the post?earnings rally. Oracle stock rockets higher on Q3 earnings beat, 2027 revenue outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Longer?term cash?flow thesis — A Guggenheim analyst argues Oracle’s heavy AI investments should flip to a free?cash?flow “waterfall” in fiscal 2029–2030, supporting a bullish multi?year case. Guggenheim analyst predicts Oracle free cash flow ‘waterfall’ in fiscal 29-30
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets — Several firms responded to the print with upgrades or higher targets (Citigroup, JPMorgan and others), fueling near?term institutional buying interest. These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Oracle After Q3 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical / momentum pullback — Despite the strong beat, the stock is struggling around key moving averages and some traders are locking in gains; that keeps near?term volatility elevated even as fundamentals improve. Oracle Is Treading Water Below Its Moving Averages After Earnings. How Should You Play ORCL Stock Here?
- Negative Sentiment: New legal / securities?fraud actions — Multiple law firms have filed or solicited plaintiffs for class actions tied to a prior disclosure period, increasing litigation overhang and potential liability for investors. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst price?target cuts and mixed research — Several shops (Baird, TD Cowen, Stifel and others) cut targets or trimmed upside despite keeping favorable ratings, signalling valuation and execution debates remain. Baird Lowers PT on Oracle (ORCL), Here’s What You Need to Know
- Negative Sentiment: Restructuring and near?term cash pressure — Oracle disclosed an extra $500M reserve for restructuring tied to AI?driven workforce changes; combined with massive capex for AI data centers this keeps free?cash?flow and debt metrics under scrutiny. Oracle Allocates Extra $500 Million to Cover Restructuring Costs
Oracle Stock Down 2.5%
ORCL opened at $159.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $457.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.63.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 35.91%.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
