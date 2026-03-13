Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 520,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,458 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $3,528,361,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Comcast by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 111,272,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,971,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Comcast by 46.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,706,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,059,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633,206 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,187,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $363,580,000 after buying an additional 5,817,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 554.9% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,005,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,876 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,325,493.76. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Down 1.3%

CMCSA stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The company had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Comcast News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Comcast will expand its Comcast Business high?speed, symmetrical internet, cybersecurity and tech services into the Quad Cities — its first infrastructure investment in Iowa — which should grow B2B recurring revenue and widen the company’s service footprint. Read More.

Comcast will expand its Comcast Business high?speed, symmetrical internet, cybersecurity and tech services into the Quad Cities — its first infrastructure investment in Iowa — which should grow B2B recurring revenue and widen the company’s service footprint. Read More. Positive Sentiment: FreeWheel (Comcast’s ad tech unit) launched an AI agent infrastructure to streamline buying/selling of premium video ads and is piloting with PMG — a product that can boost ad yield and margin over time if adoption scales. Read More.

FreeWheel (Comcast’s ad tech unit) launched an AI agent infrastructure to streamline buying/selling of premium video ads and is piloting with PMG — a product that can boost ad yield and margin over time if adoption scales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Xfinity will deliver THE PLAYERS Championship in RealTime4K via NBC Sports/Golf Channel, a content/tech differentiator that can aid customer retention and upsell for video/broadband bundles. Read More.

Xfinity will deliver THE PLAYERS Championship in RealTime4K via NBC Sports/Golf Channel, a content/tech differentiator that can aid customer retention and upsell for video/broadband bundles. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comcast scheduled its Q1 2026 earnings conference call for April 23 — a clear near?term catalyst when management will give updated subscriber, ad and parks/streaming outlooks. Read More.

Comcast scheduled its Q1 2026 earnings conference call for April 23 — a clear near?term catalyst when management will give updated subscriber, ad and parks/streaming outlooks. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry piece comparing Charter vs. Comcast highlights strategic differences (Charter focused on connectivity; Comcast more diversified into theme parks, streaming, live sports). Useful framing for investors weighing relative long?term bets. Read More.

Industry piece comparing Charter vs. Comcast highlights strategic differences (Charter focused on connectivity; Comcast more diversified into theme parks, streaming, live sports). Useful framing for investors weighing relative long?term bets. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reports this week show a flagged “large increase” but the published values are zero/NaN and days?to?cover = 0.0 — likely a data/reporting anomaly, so treat short?interest impact as unclear until corrected filings are posted.

Short?interest reports this week show a flagged “large increase” but the published values are zero/NaN and days?to?cover = 0.0 — likely a data/reporting anomaly, so treat short?interest impact as unclear until corrected filings are posted. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage notes Comcast shares have dipped more than the broader market in recent sessions, reflecting short?term selling pressure and investor caution despite recent product wins. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.