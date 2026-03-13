Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $16.87 Million in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,872,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,247,150. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,933 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,897. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

NYSE COF opened at $177.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

