Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $16.87 Million in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,872,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,247,150. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,933 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,897. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Key Headlines Impacting Capital One Financial
- Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool argues the Discover acquisition makes Capital One a stronger contender in banking and payments, highlighting scale and new revenue pathways if integration succeeds. Capital One: A Strong Contender in the Banking Sector?
- Positive Sentiment: Another Motley Fool piece frames the Discover deal as transformational — moving COF toward payment processing and direct competition with Visa/Mastercard, which could lift long-term revenue and margins if execution and merchant acceptance go well. Here’s How Capital One Financial Beats The Market From Here
- Positive Sentiment: TV personality Jim Cramer publicly called COF “a solid buy,” which can bolster retail demand and sentiment in the near term. Jim Cramer on Capital One: “I Think It’s Just a Solid Buy”
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage questioning COF’s relative performance vs. the Nasdaq examines valuation and comparative returns — useful context but not a direct catalyst on its own. Is Capital One Financial Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?
- Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated/local financial news items in the feed (CPSS earnings transcript and BRIDGE Housing fund close) are unlikely to move COF stock. CPSS Reports Earnings BRIDGE Housing Exceeds $92 Million at First Close
- Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha warns that the Discover deal won’t stop declines in ROE and ROA, flagging that scale alone may not restore profitability metrics and that investors should watch capital returns and integration costs closely. This raises concerns about longer-term EPS and valuation support. Capital One’s Acquisition Of Discover Won’t Save It From Declining ROE & ROA
- Negative Sentiment: BofA trimmed its price target on COF to $254 (from $280) while maintaining a Buy — signaling weaker market multiples and more cautious near-term upside expectations from some institutional analysts. That repricing pressure can weigh on the stock. BofA Lowers Capital One (COF) Price Objective on Weaker Market Multiples BofA Lowers Capital One (COF) Price Objective on Weaker Market Multiples (InsiderMonkey)
Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.7%
NYSE COF opened at $177.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Capital One Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.
Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.
