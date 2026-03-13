Saiph Capital LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Saiph Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,281 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Saiph Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,015 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,878 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,772,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,353,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,683,000 after buying an additional 1,669,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $668.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $735.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $690.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $678.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

