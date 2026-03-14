NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSM) Short Interest Up 46.5% in February

NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,561 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the February 12th total of 3,113 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,852 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,852 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC raised its position in shares of NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares during the period.

Get NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IQSM opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $37.14.

NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Iq Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (IQSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks that meet environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. IQSM was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.