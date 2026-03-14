Short Interest in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Expands By 47.4%

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 94,787 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the February 12th total of 64,304 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,287 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100,287 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 945.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,866.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $95.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average is $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.