Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) CFO Andrew Kang Sells 916 Shares

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Kang sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $125,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,608.75. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $139.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.87. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $457.22.

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Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Strategy News Roundup

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Strategy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,460,000 after buying an additional 5,600,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Strategy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,656,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,611 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Strategy by 373.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,140,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,277 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Strategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.21.

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Strategy Company Profile

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Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Further Reading

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