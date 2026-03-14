Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Announces Earnings Results

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

Weis Markets Price Performance

Shares of WMK stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.46. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $90.23.

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Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weis Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weis Markets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Weis Markets by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

About Weis Markets

(Get Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc (NYSE: WMK) is a regional supermarket chain headquartered in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, operating more than 200 stores across the Mid-Atlantic and Eastern Seaboard. Founded in 1912 by Harry and Sigmund Weis as a small produce and egg business, the company has grown into a full-service grocer serving Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio. Weis Markets offers a broad selection of products including fresh produce, bakery, deli, dairy, meat and seafood, alongside grocery, general merchandise and prepared foods.

In addition to traditional grocery offerings, Weis Markets provides pharmacy services in many of its locations, as well as in-store fuel centers at select sites.

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