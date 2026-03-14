Short Interest in Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSE) Grows By 45.8%

Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,737 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the February 12th total of 1,877 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,169 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,169 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Leishen Energy Stock Performance

LSE stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Leishen Energy has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.

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About Leishen Energy

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Leishen Cayman is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, Leishen Cayman conducts substantially all of the operations through its Operating Subsidiaries. Our primary office is located in Beijing, China, from which we serve a large customer base throughout the PRC. Our Group comprises 12 subsidiaries, established in, having branches, offices or customer service centers in the Xinjiang, Sichuan, Shandong and Jiangsu provinces of China, as well as Hong Kong.

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