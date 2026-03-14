Short Interest in Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSE) Grows By 45.8%

Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,737 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the February 12th total of 1,877 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,169 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,169 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Leishen Energy Stock Performance
LSE stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Leishen Energy has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.
About Leishen Energy
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