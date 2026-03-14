iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 802,651 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the February 12th total of 546,235 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 615,197 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 615,197 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPOL opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Poland ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPOL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after buying an additional 386,497 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,929,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 860.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 219,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 6,968.6% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 209,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 206,062 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Poland ETF

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

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