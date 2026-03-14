US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 218,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 119,624 shares.The stock last traded at $50.09 and had previously closed at $50.09.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12.

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US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $754,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 110.8% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 39,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve. XBIL was launched on Mar 7, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

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