VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 88,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 77,474 shares.The stock last traded at $47.50 and had previously closed at $53.28.

Key Stories Impacting VEON

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEON. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VEON in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of VEON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VEON in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

VEON Trading Up 14.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.59.

VEON declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the Wireless communications provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VEON by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VEON by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ: VEON) is a global telecommunications and digital services provider headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Originally founded as VimpelCom in Russia in 1992, the company rebranded to VEON in 2017 to reflect its transformation into a technology-driven operator. VEON operates as a holding company with direct investments in mobile and internet service providers across multiple emerging markets, delivering voice, data and digital services to individual and enterprise customers.

Through its operating subsidiaries, VEON offers a broad portfolio that includes 2G/3G/4G mobile access, fixed broadband, digital lifestyle applications and mobile financial services.

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