Tremblant Capital Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,207 shares during the quarter. Global-e Online makes up about 1.9% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned 0.31% of Global-e Online worth $18,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $88,481,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,424,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,124 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,656,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,435 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 10,056,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 91.0% during the second quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 2,822,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,680,000 after buying an additional 1,345,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of GLBE opened at $34.78 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLBE

Global-e Online Profile

(Free Report)

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company’s cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e’s offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer’s local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.