HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading 4.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $275.43 and last traded at $270.7920. Approximately 258,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,829,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $517.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.20.

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HubSpot Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.47 and its 200 day moving average is $383.23.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 481,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,735,504. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,423.19. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 26,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,702 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,838,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $259,930,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,138,000 after purchasing an additional 642,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $269,941,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,935,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $776,714,000 after purchasing an additional 476,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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