Short Interest in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Increases By 45.9%

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 577,082 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the February 12th total of 395,483 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,012 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 449,012 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSHP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Himalaya Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himalaya Shipping in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Himalaya Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

Shares of Himalaya Shipping stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Himalaya Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Himalaya Shipping Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSHP. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,917,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 414,216 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

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