Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $23,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.7% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 24.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 2.5%

ASML stock opened at $1,351.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,376.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,121.49. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,547.22.

ASML Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

