Ironwood Investment Management LLC Buys 757 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 98.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 300.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

ASML Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,351.58 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,547.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,376.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,121.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $531.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

