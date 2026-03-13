Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 1.8% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 26 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 28 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 40 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,071.38.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE:GWW traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,079.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,226. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,100.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,020.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $893.99 and a one year high of $1,218.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.46 by ($0.01). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 195 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.93, for a total transaction of $199,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,953.82. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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