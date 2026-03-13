Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Sells 380,001 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda lessened its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,001 shares during the period. Carnival accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s holdings in Carnival were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Carnival by 3.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 1.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Carnival Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. 7,849,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,573,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.42. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38.

Carnival Announces Dividend

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carnival

Key Carnival News

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seabourn (Carnival’s luxury brand) unveiled a new premium Alaska land-and-cruise package (“The Denali Experience”) for 2027–28, supporting higher-margin luxury offerings and potential revenue upside in expedition/luxury demand. Read More.

Seabourn (Carnival’s luxury brand) unveiled a new premium Alaska land-and-cruise package (“The Denali Experience”) for 2027–28, supporting higher-margin luxury offerings and potential revenue upside in expedition/luxury demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel cut its price target to $35 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in Carnival’s recovery while acknowledging rising near-term headwinds. Read More.

Stifel cut its price target to $35 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in Carnival’s recovery while acknowledging rising near-term headwinds. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation pieces note recent share cooling after strong YTD returns; investors are reassessing momentum and where Carnival sits versus peers — useful for medium-term positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Valuation pieces note recent share cooling after strong YTD returns; investors are reassessing momentum and where Carnival sits versus peers — useful for medium-term positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Oil-price spike tied to tanker strikes and Iran-related tensions has lifted fuel-cost risk for cruise lines; coverage notes Carnival is more exposed (no fuel hedge mentioned) and was dragged down with peers. Rising fuel = margin pressure and shorter-term downside risk. Read More.

Oil-price spike tied to tanker strikes and Iran-related tensions has lifted fuel-cost risk for cruise lines; coverage notes Carnival is more exposed (no fuel hedge mentioned) and was dragged down with peers. Rising fuel = margin pressure and shorter-term downside risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Carnival shares recently fell sharply (large single-day declines reported), reflecting market sensitivity to sector-wide energy risk and piling analyst downgrades/price-target cuts. That volatility increases downside risk for short-term holders. Read More.

Carnival shares recently fell sharply (large single-day declines reported), reflecting market sensitivity to sector-wide energy risk and piling analyst downgrades/price-target cuts. That volatility increases downside risk for short-term holders. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Goldman lowered its price target (from $34 to $30) and issued a pessimistic near-term forecast, which can pressure sentiment despite the bank retaining a Buy — another headwind for the stock. Read More.

Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Further Reading

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