Critical Survey: Dole (NYSE:DOLE) vs. CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) and Dole (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CHS and Dole”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CHS alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHS $35.46 billion N/A $597.92 million N/A N/A Dole $9.17 billion 0.15 $51.32 million $0.53 27.20

Volatility & Risk

CHS has higher revenue and earnings than Dole.

CHS has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dole has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CHS and Dole’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHS 1.75% 7.06% 3.09% Dole 0.56% 7.81% 2.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CHS and Dole, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHS 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dole 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dole has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.00%. Given Dole’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dole is more favorable than CHS.

About CHS

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites and provides transportation services. In addition, it processes and markets grains and oilseeds and offers seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined and renewable fuels, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Additionally, it produces and distributes edible oil-based products. CHS Inc. was formerly known as Cenex Harvest States Cooperatives and changed its name to CHS Inc. in August 2003. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

About Dole

(Get Free Report)

Dole Food Company, Inc. (Dole) is a producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. The Company is a producer of bananas and pineapples, and packaged fruit products, packaged salads and fresh-packed vegetables. The Company has three business segments: fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and packaged foods. The fresh fruit segment contains operating divisions that produce and market fresh fruit to wholesale, retail and institutional customers worldwide. The fresh vegetables segment produces and markets fresh-packed and value-added vegetables and salads to wholesale, retail and institutional customers, primarily in North America and Europe. The packaged foods segment contains several operating divisions that produce and market packaged foods, including fruit, juices, frozen fruit and healthy snack foods. In November 2013, Dole Food Company, Inc announced that an investor group acquired the remaining 60.43% interest in the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.