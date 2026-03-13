Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Short Interest Up 56.4% in February

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,502 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the February 12th total of 5,435 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,446 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,446 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRVR. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 372,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,150,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter.

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Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SRVR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 37,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,938. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $391.72 million, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

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