Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.64 and last traded at $31.62. 86,586 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 71,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $190.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

(Get Free Report)

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.