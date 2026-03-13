Short Interest in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Increases By 58.9%

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,297 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the February 12th total of 7,740 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,983 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,983 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 85,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

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Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUBD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 42,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,876. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0684 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

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The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

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