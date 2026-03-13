Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) Short Interest Up 56.8% in February

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 720,161 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the February 12th total of 459,346 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,611 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,611 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Stewart Information Services Stock Up 2.2%

STC stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $64.66. 213,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,902. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $78.61. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

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Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.05 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Stephens upgraded Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STC

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.34 per share, with a total value of $65,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,017.62. This trade represents a 4.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 48,650 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $24,901,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

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