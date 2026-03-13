Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,364 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the February 12th total of 2,904 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,912 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,912 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF by 693.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 82,859 shares in the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF by 254.6% in the 4th quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 74,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,781,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,912,000.

Get Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF alerts:

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of FDTX stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,475. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $178.93 million, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.52.

About Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses believed to have the potential for market disruption. The fund holds global disruptive technology companies, from machine learning to next-generation hardware and AI. FDTX was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.