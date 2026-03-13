Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF (NASDAQ:XAIX) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF (NASDAQ:XAIX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.68 and last traded at $42.26. 11,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 21,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $96.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.34.

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Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF

About Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF ( NASDAQ:XAIX Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned 1.01% of Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF (XAIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Global AI and Big Data index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies with exposure to the broad theme of artificial intelligence and big data. The funds selection process considers its tie to specific sub-themes and various factors. XAIX was launched on Aug 2, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.

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