Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Drops By 43.1%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 47,760 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the February 12th total of 83,882 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,997 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,997 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 175,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,798. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $49.05.

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First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

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