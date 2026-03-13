Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Drops By 43.1%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 47,760 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the February 12th total of 83,882 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,997 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,997 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%
NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 175,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,798. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $49.05.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
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