Ossiam Increases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Ossiam lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,146 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $14,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,783,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,773,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,439,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,056,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,910,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,958 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 56.2% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,085,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $43.63 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4,367.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.97.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.22 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, Director Louise S. Sams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,979.24. This trade represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSGP. BTIG Research set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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