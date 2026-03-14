Ossiam Has $21.39 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Ossiam grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 5,978.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,895 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned 0.16% of Cooper Companies worth $21,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.79.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.80 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,081,000.80. The trade was a 4.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,602.50. This trade represents a 34.62% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,416. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COO opened at $69.92 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 9.67%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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