Ossiam Acquires New Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,191,974 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,498,000. Ossiam owned 0.10% of Rivian Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Krawiec sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $71,089.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,422.90. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $455,834.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 680,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,044.80. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,488 shares of company stock worth $2,369,819. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.9%

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.33. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.05% and a negative net margin of 67.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — TD Cowen and some other brokers raised their views on Rivian following the R2 reveal and improving cost metrics, which supports a more constructive mid?term outlook for revenue and margins. TD Cowen Upgrade

Analyst upgrade — TD Cowen and some other brokers raised their views on Rivian following the R2 reveal and improving cost metrics, which supports a more constructive mid?term outlook for revenue and margins. Positive Sentiment: Spinout value capture — Rivian’s robotics/software spinout, Mind Robotics, closed a $500M Series A at about a $2B valuation, demonstrating value in Rivian’s tech/IP and potentially validating non?automotive monetization paths. This can be a structural positive for investor sentiment and optionality. Mind Robotics Funding

Spinout value capture — Rivian’s robotics/software spinout, Mind Robotics, closed a $500M Series A at about a $2B valuation, demonstrating value in Rivian’s tech/IP and potentially validating non?automotive monetization paths. This can be a structural positive for investor sentiment and optionality. Neutral Sentiment: R2 launch timeline and initial trim — Rivian will begin R2 deliveries with a $57,990 Performance/Launch variant this spring, with additional Premium trims in late 2026 and the promised $45K base model slated for late 2027. The staggered rollout provides a concrete near?term revenue driver but delays the mass?market volume ramp. R2 Delivery Timeline

R2 launch timeline and initial trim — Rivian will begin R2 deliveries with a $57,990 Performance/Launch variant this spring, with additional Premium trims in late 2026 and the promised $45K base model slated for late 2027. The staggered rollout provides a concrete near?term revenue driver but delays the mass?market volume ramp. Negative Sentiment: Market disappointed by pricing/timing — Investors sold after Rivian confirmed the affordable $45K R2 won’t arrive until late 2027, and higher?price launch trims start now, prompting an immediate drop in the stock and increased volatility. Why RIVN Trading Lower Stock Plunge Coverage

Market disappointed by pricing/timing — Investors sold after Rivian confirmed the affordable $45K R2 won’t arrive until late 2027, and higher?price launch trims start now, prompting an immediate drop in the stock and increased volatility. Negative Sentiment: Technical and positioning headwinds — Short interest has risen and technical indicators show RIVN in a bear phase after the post?reveal selloff, leaving the stock vulnerable to further downward pressure until execution and volume evidence improve. Technical Analysis & Short Interest

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIVN. Robert W. Baird raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

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About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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