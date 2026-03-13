Entero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENTO) Trading 8.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Get Free Report) was up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 140,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 126,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Entero Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entero Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.74% of Entero Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entero Therapeutics Company Profile

Entero Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: ENTO) is a clinical?stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company leverages targeted delivery technologies designed to localize therapeutic molecules directly to affected regions of the GI tract, aiming to enhance efficacy while minimizing systemic exposure. Entero’s research and development efforts focus on addressing chronic conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including malabsorption syndromes and motility?related GI diseases.

Entero’s pipeline features multiple lead candidates in varying stages of clinical development.

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