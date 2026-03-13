First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,694 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the February 12th total of 34,097 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,101 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,101 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPA. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $850,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FPA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. 2,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,057. The company has a market cap of $28.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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