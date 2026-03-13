Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Shares Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.0250 and last traded at $1.03. 555,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 684,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Singular Research raised Banzai International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banzai International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banzai International

Banzai International Trading Down 1.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banzai International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) by 137.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Banzai International worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

About Banzai International

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Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

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