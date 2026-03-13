OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) Shares Down 10.9% – Should You Sell?

OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF – Get Free Report) was down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

OVH Groupe Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

About OVH Groupe

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OVH Groupe SA provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Web Cloud & Other. It offers Bare Metal Cloud that provides dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which offers servers fully managed by OVHcloud, such as operating system and the virtualisation layer; Public Cloud that provides cloud computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services. The company also offers website hosting, domain name registration, telephony, and internet access services, as well as voice over internet protocol solutions.

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