Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Holdings Lifted by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 2,191.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,798 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $52,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 89.3% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $398.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Melius Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $409.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.53.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. acquired 1,400 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,844. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

Roper Technologies stock opened at $352.20 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $313.07 and a 52 week high of $594.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.59.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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