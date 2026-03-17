2,428,894 Shares in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,428,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,719,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.55% of Invesco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 4,802.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $29.61.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus set a $31.00 price target on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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