96,289 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Purchased by Jain Global LLC

Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,973,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

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Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.26 and a 52 week high of $147.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.77.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 84.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KMB shares. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $102.00 target price on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Further Reading

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