Holocene Advisors LP Has $49.50 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 977.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,482 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.20% of STERIS worth $49,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 46.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 32.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,015,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in STERIS by 16.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in STERIS by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,098 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.21, for a total transaction of $734,876.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,233.05. This trade represents a 81.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STERIS

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE opened at $219.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.34. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $204.90 and a 1-year high of $269.44. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.05.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. STERIS had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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