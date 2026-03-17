Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $27.96 Million Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,963 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $27,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11,417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,668,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,716,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,934,580,000 after buying an additional 1,154,783 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $86,309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Duke Energy by 448.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 826,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after acquiring an additional 675,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 64.4% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,472,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,734,000 after acquiring an additional 576,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $130.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,142.56. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Duke Energy stock opened at $133.54 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $134.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.41%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.41%.

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Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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