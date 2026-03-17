Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,241 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Highwoods Properties worth $28,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,203,000. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,344,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,991 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 2,046,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,129,000 after purchasing an additional 799,339 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,040,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,343,000 after purchasing an additional 359,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3,696.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 324,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

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Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $203.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.680 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 target price on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIW

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company’s portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

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