Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 121,022 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,022 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $26,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL stock opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.54. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.